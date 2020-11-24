National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has refuted claims that he is funded by foreigners, saying that his funders are the people of Uganda.

While addressing his supporters that gathered in Butiti Sub-county, Kyenjojo district on Monday, the NUP presidential hopeful urged the supporters to continue funding his campaigns because they are all he has.

“We thank you so much you who give us money because we don’t have money. (President) Museveni is saying that the people who fund us are whites, but this campaign is for Ugandans and this money that you give us is what we use to fuel our cars,” Kyagulanyi said.

President Museveni, while addressing the National Resistance Movement supporters in Soroti this week said that Kyagulanyi is supported by foreign agents who want to destabilize the country, something Kyadondo East MP denies.

Kyagulanyi resumed his campaign in Kyegegwa District where he addressed few supporters following an almost last minute venue change.

From Kyegegwa, Kyagulanyi headed to Kyenjojo but not without teargas and live bullets, as police attempted to disperse growing crowds that turned up for a glimpse of the NUP presidential candidate.

In Kyenjojo, Kyagulanyi reminded supporters of the various by-elections he led opposition candidates to victory against the NRM, saying he will beat the NRM again.

“We are a lot of young people. These people can not rig an election, that is too much. I was in jail when the people of Arua went to the polls, the candidate was also in jail with me. Didn’t we win? Now what are you telling me?,” Kyagulanyi said.

The politician-cum-singer ended his day in Fort Portal where he urged voters to go out in droves come and vote for him come January 14, 2021.

On Tuesday, Kyagulanyi will be in Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo and Kasese districts.