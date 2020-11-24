Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi’s convoy has been involved in an accident in Nebbi.

The accident occurred at about 2:00 pm as the team was heading to Parombo in Nebbi.

According to eyewitnesses on Amuriat’s trail, the vehicle that was carrying the candidate’s Public Address system overturned, leaving two members dead.

“Our Vehicle carrying a PA system has just got a nasty accident,2 people dead and 15 others injured in NEBBI. Pray for us,” a member of the campaign team announced.

Amuriat is safe and currently opening FDC party offices in Padyere County, Parombo town in Nebbi District.