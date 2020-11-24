The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has promised the people of West Nile better roads and other infrastructure if voted into power come 2021.

He made the remarks while speaking to the residents of Zombo district in West Nile on Monday.

It was not plain sailing for Amuriat as his car got stuck on one of the roads. His police escorts swung into action and helped push the vehicle.

Amuriat and his entourage spent half an hour fighting to go through these bad roads at Jawura village in Ogoko sub-county, in Madi-Okollo district.

Despite being slowed down by the muddy roads, Amuriat made it to Zombo district where he held his first rally at Warr trading center, in Juloka Parish, Warr sub-county.

Upon reaching the area, the residents of Zombo told him that they have some of the poorest roads in the region, highlighting the one that connects the district to Nebbi and Arua City among others.

Amuriat said immediately after his swearing in ceremony next year, priority will be given to address the poor state of roads in the region.

Amuriat said FDC party is determined to deliver the people of Uganda to the promised land come 2021.

Meanwhile, other leaders from the region said despite the increased intimidation and harassment of the people of West Nile by security agencies for supporting the opposition, they are determined to bring change.

One of the key highlights in the FDC manifesto that is yet to be launched is to address the post Covid-19 challenges that have left many citizens devastated.

Throughout his campaigns in different areas including West Nile where he is currently canvassing votes, Amuriat has been promising to give each household Shs100,000 per month for six months as Covid-19 relief.

He said the struggle against a dictatorship is their collective responsibility as citizens of this great nation.

Amuriat hinted of the idea of the opposition forming an alliance to rally support behind a single candidate.

He said the idea hasn’t been thrown out of the window yet adding that the co-operation is subject to establishing agreeable grounds by the parties.

On the same campaign trail, Amuriat took off time to pay a courtesy visit to one of the founding pillars of FDC and former Madi- Okollo County Constituency MP John Arumadri, who lost his wife six months ago.