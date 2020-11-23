Frank Sserubiri, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth coordinator for central region has quit his position in the party after disagreeing with some party leaders.

Sserubiri, who is also the party’s chief mobiliser in Gomba district said that he has served the party for all his youthful days in various capacity he has been approaching numerous leaders with better plans on how they can develop and increase the party fan base but none has been implemented.

“My father Patrick Sserubiri from Gomba district participated in the war which brought NRM to power but up to now he has never been compensated for what he contributed during this struggle,” Sserubiri said.

He said it is annoying to see new entrants to the party being rewarded heavily and praised at all times while ignoring the pioneers and grassroots leaders of the party.

“In our communities, opposition members are ever threatening to attack us through hurting us physically or burning down our houses for supporting government which has made our life uncomfortable,” he said.

Sserubiri said that he has met the president on several occasions before but recently attempts to meet him have not been successful.

“I have not decided upon which party I will be joining but the truth is that I have left NRM but I am going to first report back to my people at village level and inform them about my current position so that we can come up with a way forward,” he said.

Rogers Mulindwa, the spokesperson for NRM secretariat, asked all party members to always channel their grievances through properly laid out party hierarchy before rushing to seek audience from the president.

“In case he has any anything he wants to be included in the party constitution concerning the leadership or party primaries he should bring it forward for consideration,” Mulindwa said

On the issue of not being compensated for the items they lost during the war, Mulindwa advised those complaining to forward their issues to the Ministry of Veteran Affairs which was put in place to handle all their grievances.