The NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has condemned the riots that ensued in Kampala metropolitan and different parts of the country earlier last week.

The riots were sparked off by the arrest of the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Luuka district who was accused of violating Covid-19 guidelines.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters on Sunday, Lumumba asked police leadership to expedite the investigations and bring all perpetrators to book.

“As a result, several people died and others sustained serious injuries. I call upon the IGP to urgently investigate these perpetrators and bring them to book,” Lumumba appealed.

“When you riot, you are affecting the most innocent, the women who are selling tomatoes on the streets, women who are selling food to make ends meet; they are the ones who are affected the most,”she noted.

Lumumba, who regretted the death of innocent people, also condemned the attack on security forces by rioters saying security officers sacrifice a lot to ensure safety of Ugandans.

Lumumba condemned the rioters for attacking court in Wobulenzi, vandalising public installations such as CCTV cameras, looting businesses, markets, mounting illegal roadblocks and extortion of money from people among others.

She cautioned the youths against the acts of pelting stones at armed security personnel which could result in loss of lives.

“Whoever wants to lead this country should be responsible. We can not lead the dead. Therefore, I urge all candidates to follow the Covid-19 guidelines set to manage campaigns,” Lumumba appealed.

Justifying police’s high handed action in handling the riots, Lumumba said it is the responsibility of the government to protect Ugandans and their property during unrest.

“As far as I know the people in charge of the state won’t look on as you sabotage the economy because it is the responsibility of the NRM party or government to protect Ugandans and their property,” she said