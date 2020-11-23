The Alliance of National Transformation presidential candidate Gen Mugisha Muntu has committed to ending illegal land evictions in the oil rich Bunyoro region.

Muntu spent his weekend by combing various areas of Bunyoro sub region starting with Kikuube district and ending his day in Hoima.

With land evictions and grabbing prevalent in the region, Muntu said he will deal with those who evict people.

He said he will see an improvement in the judicial system to tackle land evictions and grabbing that have plagued Bunyoro for years.

“I will wipe away the tears of the people of Bunyoro,” Muntu said.

“That [land evictions] will become history, we shall hire judges with integrity and any one of them who will be corrupted, that will be the end of him,” explained Muntu.

However, as part of what the locals in Bunyoro call the ‘Bunyoro agenda’ health services is a key issue that they want addressed.

Muntu said he will come up with a health insurance scheme to improve the health service provision.

He said they are in the process of starting model scheme that will cater for both the poor and the rich.

The people welcomed Muntu’s ideas and proposals.

Sylvia Kyalisiima , 29, a resident of Kigorobya, said she had been impressed by Muntu.

“It’s my first time to see Mugisha Muntu, but let me go home and think long and hard about whether to vote for him depending on what he has promised to do for us.” Explained Kyalisiima.