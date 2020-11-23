National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged President Yoweri Museveni to respect his promise to Ugandans after he rose to power in January 29, 1986.

Kyagulanyi said that President Museveni does not want to be reminded about what he said in the past yet he made those promises without any form of coercion.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks in his Facebook LIVE address to his Ugandans on Sunday evening.

“To president Museveni and his hangers on, you’ve spoken the way I am speaking in the past only that you don’t want to be reminded of your words. All we are saying is that be a man of your words. Keep your word,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi recalled, “You said that the problem of Africa in general and Uganda in particular, is not the people, but leaders who want to overstay in power. You one time said that a fundamental change had come to Uganda”

He went on that President Museveni also said in the past that he went to the bush because Obote killed his people and these are the reasons why he picked up guns to liberate Uganda.

“But here we are, (almost) 40 years later, you are killing our mothers, you are killing our fathers and the population which should be your grandchildren, blood is flowing on the streets. Respect the words in that you said and those in your books,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that he will not give up his struggle for” a new Uganda”, because he is on the side of the law.

“You said you are fighting to restore democracy, let democracy prevail. Respect fair play,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi has on several occasions been blocked from campaigning in some districts in the northern and eastern regions of Uganda by security forces and he said that is because that President Museveni did not want him to tell Ugandans in these regions the truth.

To the security forces

Last week saw officers of the security forces fire live bullets and teargas in Kampala and other town centres, which killed at least 50 people following riots that broke out after Kyagulanyi’s arrest in Luuka district.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi urged the members of the security forces to remember that they will be individually held accountable for their actions.

“To our brothers and sisters in uniform, remember we live in a generation of cameras where everything is documented. One day you will answer individually,” Kyagulanyi said.

To his supporters

Kyagulanyi urged his supporters and Ugandan voters to vote in large numbers come January 2021, so that they can have a leader of their choice.

“Bad roads will not ask which tribe you are before they kill you in an accident. This is not about a certain section of the population, we are all in danger until non of us is in danger. We can only lead the charge but every one has a role to play. This is a protest change,” Kyagulanyi said.