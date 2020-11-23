The State House Anti – Corruption boss, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema has said that she cannot be corrupted because her unit gets everything it needs from its appointing authority, President Yoweri Museveni.

As the Anti-corruption unit marks two years since it was instituted by President Museveni, Nakalema said that she has forgiven everyone who said that at times she is also corrupted while doing her work.

Nakalema made these remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze.

“Those saying Afande Nakalema can be corrupted, I choose to forgive them. I cannot be corrupted when I have a God who can give me anything and also, I can ask for everything I want from President Museveni,” Nakalema said.

Several reports have over the two years also indicated that the State House Anti Corruption Unit is overshadowing other anti-corruption agencies but Afande Nakalema said that this is not true, since they work hand in hand.

” I was grateful to the appointing authority that made me join the rest of the anti-corruption agencies and become the link between State House and other agencies and the public. We all have to work together,” Nakalema said.

On her achievements so far

Nakalema said that her unit has so far managed to crack down on corruption tendencies and wherever it was notified, they swung into action.

In some of the achievements, Nakalema said that they have managed to recover some money amounting to over Shs 1 billion and also cracked down on about 88 non licensed labour exporting companies.

“We have also managed to bring back Ugandans who were stuck in the Middle East and unfortunately returned some dead bodies,” Nakalema said.

To date, Nakalema said that over 247 different suspects have been investigated and arraigned before the courts of law.

Challenges

Nakalema said that her unit is grappling with many challenges with her biggest being people who do not want to expose the corrupt.

“Corruption changes face. People are not ready to expose the corrupt because they benefit. A number of the corrupt have been exposed with the help of the media, whistleblowers, and my team, and we have acted,” Nakalema said.

The State House Anti Corruption Unit will celebrate its second year anniversary on December 10, 2020.