The year’s edition of the Roast and Rhyme is set for next month but in a new eco-tourism format, organisers have announced.

Celebrating roasting meat as music plays around Roast and Rhyme held at the Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo has for the last six years made a mark on Kampala’s social events however, this year’s event with have a tourism experience dubbed The Wild Roast & Rhyme .

This, according to Swangz Avenue will be a full weekend adventure at Murchison Falls National Park starting Friday December 11 to Sunday 13.

“The event is in line with government’s efforts to promote local tourism and we have already seen a trend of Ugandans going out in the wild and exploring the beauty Uganda has,” Swangz Avenue says of the first of its kind event.

The weekend fully packed with activities will start with the Friday Bon Fire night where organizers will treat tourists to freestyle entertainment and treats of roasted wild meats.

“Saturday will start with early morning game drives to give the patrons a chance to interact with the wild. The game drives will be guided by Uganda Wildlife Authority to ensure security for both the animals and the tourists.”

Swangz Avenue says that later on Saturday, guests will be treated to an evening full of meat, live entertainment and Bell Lager.

“Through their entertainment platform Bell Jamz, we expect a responsible fun-filled Saturday night in the game park. Swangz has partnered with premier gin brand Tanqueray for the Sunday Tanqueray All white Brunch that will start at 10 am into the afternoon as guests check out and head back to Kampala.”

The organisers say the event will be in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of the spread of Coronavirus, including multiple handwashing points and temperature checks at every activity whereas numbers will also be restricted.

The tickets will go for shs200,000 per person for the entire weekend staying in a tent or shs340,00 per person staying in one of the designated lodges.