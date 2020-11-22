A total of 96 lawyers were enrolled as advocates of the High Court at a function presided over by the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, at the Judiciary headquarters, Kampala.

In strict accordance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures, the enrolment exercise was conducted in two shifts.

The chief registrar congratulated the new advocates and in a special way thanked the president Uganda Law Society (ULS) for helping organise the function.

She emphasised the fact that the new advocates should practice with integrity and respect, remember their duty to court, clients and the community.

“Be patient and support the Judiciary to fight challenges of case backlog and corruption.”

Langa urged the new officers of court to uphold ethics of the legal trade.

The ULS President, Pheona Wall Nabasa, commended the chief registrar for prioritising the enrolment exercise.

She encouraged the newly enrolled advocates to be committed, ethical and available in order to offer justice to the community.

“This country needs you. Decide and identify which kind of advocate you want to be and this profession will be good for you. To be a good advocate, write down whatever you want to be written about you and always remind yourself as you perform your duties,” she said.

The enrolled lawyers registered their names in a book of advocates in order to be issued practicing certificates.