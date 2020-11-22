The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Kisaka Dorothy on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV at the Budhumbula Palace in Kamuli district.

Kisaka, a daughter of the soil, was accompanied by her family members.

She held a private interaction with the Kyabazinga aimed at lobbying funds for Busoga and developing the region.

Kisaka and her entourage were later taken on a guided tour of Kyabazinga’s vast land filled with various model agricultural projects.

She toured the pineapple garden, forest reserve, orange orchard and banana plantation among others. She also visited the cattle and goat projects on the farm.

“We held a cordial meeting where we agreed that we continue with developing Busoga in terms of promoting education, health and culture among the Basoga,” Kisaka said.

She appreciated the Kyabazinga for the warm welcome at the palace and for accepting to join hands in developing Busoga Kingdom.

Kisaka called upon Basoga in diaspora to return to their mother land and develop it.

Busoga Kingdom’s minister for Culture, Mafumo Richard said Kisaka’s visit was a sign of the cordial relationship between the two leaders. Mafumo said the kingdom is open and welcomes all progressive allies.

Kisaka and the king exchanged gifts at the end of the visit at Budhumbula Palace.