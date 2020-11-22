President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential flag bearer has said he feels sorry for the country’s opposition politicians who he said can’t see and appreciate achievements made in the last 34 years.

“I have come from Karamoja but I feel embarrassed on behalf of the opposition. I was in Moroto and opened a good hotel, commissioned the road from Soroti to Moroto and the internet linking Moroto to New York by underground cable. I feel sorry people can be there talking but not appreciating facts,”Museveni said.

“You may say it is politics but politics without God is failure and God commands us to accept the truth. If you see people who can’t accept facts you feel sorry for them.”

The President was on Saturday afternoon speaking to NRM leaders for Amuria, Bukedea , Kalaki, Kapelebyong, Katakwi, Kumi, Ngora, Serere and Soroti Districts in Teso sub-region as part of his scientific campaign trail.

The NRM presidential flag bearer once again underscored the rationale behind the scientific campaigns noting that it will help avoid the spread of the virus.

“Not having rallies is not the end of the world. Any action to bring large numbers of people in this pandemic period will cause more infections and some people will die. Many have healed from Corona because we still have small numbers which are manageable, but some have also died,”he said.

“Some people were saying we should postpone elections because of Coronavirus but how do we postpone life? We are going to live with or without Corona. The only thing is how to live safely with Corona like we have done with AIDS and Ebola.”

Museveni told the NRM leaders that they need to become priests and preach to the other members of the society about how to remain safe during the Coronavirus pandemic but above all, the achievements of the ruling party.

He noted that prior to 1986, Uganda’s economy had totally collapsed but this has been revived by the ruling NRM government, an achievement he said is worth celebrating.

“Now NRM has been here for 34 years and so much has been achieved. The changes and stability we have had must have a reason behind it.”

According to Museveni, the government made key decisions that he said have turned around the country to see a number of foreign investments that have not only created jobs but have also led to the widening of the tax base and availability in surplus of the essential goods.

“We now have more than two million jobs not in government or agriculture but in manufacturing, services and ICT. Right now, foreign companies are the biggest tax payers in the country. In 1986, we collected only five billion shillings in taxes in the whole of Uganda but today we collected shs 2.1trillion. We are collecting taxes 4200 times more than in 1986,” he said.

He noted that with this, government can do everything it wants but warned there is still a big problem of people who work for their stomachs and forget their pockets.

Museveni asked the NRM leaders to emphasize the need for people to work for both their pockets and stomachs to help improve the household incomes.