The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has promised to improve the welfare in the refugee camps and the hosting communities.

While traversing West Nile sub region on Saturday,A muriat claimed that refugees have been neglected and live in a poor condition that needs to be improved once he takes the mantle of leadership.

Amuriat Saturday’s campaigns went largely without incident, a departure from the previous days which have been characterised by altercations with police and the use of teargas.

However, there was a brief altercation with the heavily deployed joint security forces in Maracha town council where he wanted to take a different direction from that dictated by the police.

Amuriat held one of the biggest rallies in Yumbe district amidst tight security without any interference from the force.

Speaking to the locals of Yumbe district, Amuriat said if elected as the president of Uganda come 2021, he will lobby for more funds from donor countries and allocate it to the refugee hosting communities.

He alleged that funds from development partners that are meant to facilitate the refugees are being swindled by the government officials.

“All the money that is directed for refugees will be given to them and refugee hosting communities up to the last shillings. No single coin will be taken away by officials,”he said.

He promised to provide clean and safe water to all the refugee hosting communities and camps adding that women will be saved from moving long distances in search for water.

“Women who walk long distances during the dry season in order to get water for domestic use, this will end when FDC comes to power,”he said.

Amuriat is expected to be in Arua City today as he continues with his campaign trail.