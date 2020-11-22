The National Unity Platform (NUP) has mourned Ugandans who were shot during the protests that rocked several parts of the country for three days.

At least 37 people were confirmed dead following protests that broke out on Wednesday after the arrest of the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

A joint force of police and the army opened fire and teargas to contains the protestors who had hit the streets in demand of the release of Kyagulanyi for three days.

Following his release on bond, NUP held a special prayer session at their headquarters in Kamwokya, where they prayed for the souls of the deceased and sent out condolences to the families that lost loved ones.

The prayers were led by Rev. Fr. Joseph Jacob Ssebayigga of Kamwokya, Sheik Yakubu Nsubuga from Mulago, and two born again pastors.

The four religious leaders condemned acts of Police inspired brutality and urged the government to protect its citizens.

In his speech, presidential hopeful Kyagulanyi said that government intends to break their resolve by instilling fear among Ugandans but such acts will only inspire them to push for change even harder.

“They can not kill us all. (President) Museveni can torture and break our bones but he can not break our spirit. His end is eminent,” Kyagulanyi said.

The NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi announced that the NUP campaign program that came at a standstill when their candidate was arrested will resume on Monday in areas of Fort Portal.

Ssenyonyi urged security forces to stop using ‘unnecessary’ force against their party while maintaining law and order.

“We are not violent people. The state has done everything they can to paint a picture that we are violent but we shall not take that route,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi also urged the Electoral Commission to take control of the electoral process and ensure a leveled ground.