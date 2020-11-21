I have heard people swear that if they ever found out that their partners have stepped out, they will just walk away from the relationship. Normally such talk comes from women.

Some swear that even if they found out years later, they would still walk away. Do not get me wrong; I am not all in for partners that cheat. No.

All I am saying is, sometimes, cheating is not reason enough for you to throw away a relationship that took you time to build.

Gone are the days when cheating was a man’s thing. Men have taught the women so well that right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if statistics came out showing that women cheat more than men.

When men cheat, there is a reason. Not that it is different when women cheat, but when men cheat, it is easily reversible, and the main relationship can be fixed.

Most of the time, when a man cheats, it more about the physical. A man will sleep with a woman he is barely interested in knowing. Men invented the one-night stand because sometimes it is just sex.

That is why I insist that before you pack your bags and decide to walk away from a relationship, you have had for years, a marriage you have 80% figured out, weigh the reason why he stepped out.

Women know that their men have mostly cheated during the time they are pregnant. Pregnancy treats women differently. But at some point, during the nine months, there will be a time she will not want you to come anywhere close to her.

A pregnant woman will push her man into cheating and will want to walk away when she finds out. No matter how your body feels about sex during a particular time, know that nothing changed sexually for your man. He still wants some.

And I know women will try to come up with reasons like I have no idea what I am talking about, but unfortunately for you, I do. I also know that sex starts from the mind, so tune your mind and give your man some sexual healing.

Other partners will step away because they need therapy. Sometimes the sex comes second, but all they want is someone who will listen to them without passing judgment. Someone that will let them finish what they are saying without interrupting them with insults and mockery.

And when they get another human to talk to, and they are heard. And this person listens, that alone will send them to bed with them. This goes for both men and women.

I am not saying that you have to stay always. Some people are just whores, and they just can’t help it. Some partners will cheat until they find some deadly disease, and then they want you to hang around.

Other partners are so selfish that they want you to understand that the same mistake keeps happening. They want you to hang in there even when they keep leaving kids all over the place. If it puts your life in danger, walk away.

Before you walk away, try and find out the reason why.

But for reasons, you can sort. For example, if all he wanted was sex, please give him the sex. And this goes out to the women. LEARN TO ENJOY SEX. Stop the BS of having a timetable for sex. Anytime is tea time. Give your man some even when he least expects it.

Before I forget, you need to be very open-minded if you have been with your person for long, instead of questioning every new thing they do during the act, just enjoy it.

Some sex styles start in your bedroom. Your partner doesn’t need to sleep with someone else to accidentally pull off a 69.

Don’t walk away if all he wanted was someone to talk to. Sometimes no matter what you think about a particular situation, please give the other person time to let out. Just shut up for a minute and listen without judging.

That is what they mean when they say marry your best friend. It is more about being very comfortable with each other that you can say anything.

Some men will tell you that somethings they can never say in front of their wives. If this is the reason he cheated, don’t walk. Please fix it.

Walking away because of cheating should have a strong reason accompanying it. Some things we can surely fix.

And before you start saying they cheated on you, be sure that you are in a relationship with them. Make sure it is not just you in the relationship. Marriage if you will.

Till next time, give him enough so that he loses appetite to try new legs.