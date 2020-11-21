National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has reiterated the hope he has in unseating incumbent Yoweri Museveni through elections.

Museveni, undefeated a record five times has been accused by the opposition of frustrating the process and using the advantage of being in power to achieve a one-way result in elections.

However, Bobi Wine who is fresh from jail after he was apprehended for violating COVID-19 guidelines says he will not relent.

“Museveni is panicking, yet again trying to subdue the citizens into fear and apathy. But not now. The election is first approaching and despite all these illegalities and violence, we are soon getting our freedom! Nothing will stop the wind of change sweeping through our nation,” Bobi claimed.

President Museveni on his part is relishing for a chance at the ballot with his competitors whom he accuses of trying tactics to defer the elections.

Museveni and Bobi Wine were both speaking in the aftermath of the Kampala riots that were a result of the latter’s arrest.

The President said some of those groups making trouble in urban areas are supported by outsiders including homosexual groups that don’t like the stability and independence of Uganda.

“They should not divert us. The virus is here and now there is the hope of a vaccine. We are also working hard towards finding a cure. They want to create violence so that elections are not held. Elections will be held and they will lose badly,” he said.

Unlike his opposition predecessors, Bobi has since the beginning of his political journey expressed that there is a possibility of shocking President Museveni in an election.

Opposition strongman and four-time President contender Dr. Kizza Besigye in an interview with NTV this month expressed disbelief that the Uganda Electoral Commission can announce results that are not in favor of Museveni.

“None of the 10 contestants against President Museveni will be announced winner,” he said.