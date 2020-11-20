President Museveni has insisted that government will not tolerate any form of hooliganism as exhibited in the sporadic protests that erupted after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Speaking in Kotido town to NRM leaders, Museveni said it is appalling that some people move to various parts of the country to cause mayhem, noting that this must stop.

“The future of Uganda is very bright and that’s why we shall not tolerate confused people. They are playing with fire. People who have nothing to do for the country move from Kampala to Arua, Kitgum using our nice tarmacked roads to disturb us. Do you know how much sacrifice we made to achieve this,” a furious Museveni said on Thursday.

The President who was reacting to the protests in various parts of the country said following the strides Uganda has made in terms of infrastructural development it is foolhardy for some people to cause mayhem that in turn leads to destruction of property but more so loss of lives.

He insisted government will not just fold its hands and see events unfolding.

“They are playing with fire. In Genesis, Moses saw the bush burning and was not being consumed by fire but when he got near, he was told it was a holy ground. Uganda is a holy ground. The achievements of people of Uganda are from sacrifice and from a lot of working under very difficult circumstances. People who eat things which are ready don’t understand importance of those things. We have not come from very far to have anyone disorganize this country.”

Museveni’s comments followed earlier ones in which he warned that whoever started the protests that saw several people killed, others injured and several properties destroyed will regret the decision.

Since Wednesday, security had to deploy both uniformed and men in plain clothes to help restore order in various parts of the country, especially city and town centres where protesters had set bonfires in the middle of roads while protesting against the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi.

The Wednesday arrest and detention at Nalufenya police station in Jinja stemmed from what police termed as a failure by the presidential candidate to adhere to the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Following the incident, several presidential candidates have since suspended their campaign trails to stand in solidarity with Kyagulanyi.

However, on Thursday, the National Unity Platform principal refused police bond in absence of his lawyers.