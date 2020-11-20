Herbert Sseryazi

The ongoing free Robert Kyagulanyi protests by NUP supporters‚ have prompted some NRM leaders in Mukono to suspend their campaigns.

These include Mukono south member of parliament Hon Muyanja Ssenyonga‚ Mr. Wamala John Bosco Wamala the publicity secretary in Mukono municipality and also vying for Nantabulirwa ward councillor.

Mr. Wamala notes that him and some other NRM flag bearers have suspended their campaigns due to the insecurity on ground.

“All our NRM portraits where plucked off the streets and burnt‚ NRM branded cars where stoned therefore we cannot risk campaigning for ourselves and NRM presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni” said Wamala.

He went on, “We have invested millions of money from our own pockets on posters now they are all burnt‚ NRM has never given us even a single coin to campaign”.

In the press meeting at JP Motel in Kiwanga, Mukono municipality‚ Wamala condemned the brutal arrest of Kyagulanyi by government.

“The arrest is going to affect our campaigns by reducing NRM’s popularity in Mukono and most of the NRM flag bearers might lose their political positions.”

“We appeal to government to give a balanced campaigning platform to all candidates to avoid chaotic scenes ”

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, member of parliament Mukono south is among the NRM candidates who have suspended their campaigns in Mukono.

“I cannot go on campaigning when there is violence every where‚ killings and arrests‚ therefore I suspend my campaigns till further notice” he noted.

Police in Mukono has so far arrested 83 protestors and shot dead one person identified as Eddie, a resident at Kavule village in Mukono also a vendor at Kame Valley market.

Several others where injured while dispersing NUP protestors who where demonstrating against the arrest of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.