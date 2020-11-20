The International Criminal Court(ICC) has formally acknowledged that it received the petition that was submitted by the ‘People’s Government’ which is headed by former FDC leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, against president Museveni.

The petition that was submitted to the ICC pinned Museveni and his government on alleged human rights abuse and violations among others.

In a letter dated 11 November 2020, the office of the ICC acknowledged the receipt of the document.

“This communication has been duly entered in the communication register of the office.We will give consideration to this communication as appropriate in accordance with the provision of the Rome statute of the International Court,”the letter reads in part.

“Please note,this acknowledgment letter does not mean investigation has-been opened nor that an investigation will be opened by the office of the prosecutor,”the letter adds.

According to Mark Dillion, the head of Information and Evidence Unit office of the prosecutor, as soon as a decision is reached, they will inform the petitioner in writing and provide the reason for the decision.

Besigye’s reaction.

Besigye said they are grateful to their legal teams and volunteers who, in spite of great intimidation, collected signatures from all parts of Uganda.

He also expressed gratitude to all the courageous Ugandans who signed to petition to ICC to have President Museveni others investigated.

“The People’s Government continues to get more evidence of any “crime against humanity” committed in Uganda,”he noted.

He said anyone with evidence of such a crime should bring it to their offices at No 6 Katonga Road or to their regional or district commissioners.