The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has said nothing will stop them from continuing with the campaign time table for the presidential candidate amidst the increasing police brutality and violence.

This comes as other opposition presidential candidates suspended their campaigns until the FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat and National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu are released from police custody.

Amuriat was released from the police custody on Wednesday but Kyagulanyi remains in the police custody at the time of writing.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the party headquarters,Wasswa Birigwa, the FDC national chairperson, said the party will continue with the campaigns as a way of finding a solution to the country’s challenges.

“I believe that we shall continue to fight. We shall be arrested and when we are arrested, another person will takeover because this is not only for the presidential candidates, this is a move for the people of Uganda to be liberated,”he said.

He said there is no way a candidate can conduct campaigns without meeting the voters because he or she must be vetted.

“As our candidate approaches an area, automatically he attracts people. We don’t call them, they come from all corners because they want to see their candidate,”he said.

The FDC Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, claimed that their candidate was denied airtime on various radio stations in different areas while the incumbent is given access to talk shows in the same areas without disturbance.

“Even if you arrest Patrick Oboi Amuriat or frustrate our campaign programmes, we shall continue. Nothing will stop us,”he said.

He said they will continue with the struggle for democracy and freedom in the country.

“The struggle continues and as I stated, freedom is never free and we continue struggling. More people will die but those who will stay alive will reach the promised land,”said Mafabi.