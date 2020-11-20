Two men who were spotted on video supplying old car tyres to rioters in downtown Kampala have been netted and detained by a joint security team.

The unidentified men were reportedly trailed and apprehended while they made another delivery in the city outskirts.

Also arrested in another pair of youth who were arrested supplying tyres to rioters within the city.

This follows the arrest of an errant youth who attacked a female police officer and pummelled her with a hammer in downtown Kampala on day one of the riots.

Meanwhile, another video has been released on social media showing shirtless youth being queued up upon arrest.

Speaking about the riots that have already claimed 37 lives and injured 60 people, President Museveni strongly condemned the acts and said whoever is behind them would regret.