Additional reporting by Zahara Namuli

At least 37 people have so far been confirmed dead following protests that started on Wednesday, as demonstrators asked for the release of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

According to police pathologist Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, the city mortuary has recorded 37 bodies. Byaruhanga also confirmed that 9 of the bodies were retrieved from Mulago Hospital.

The Mulago National Referral Hospital casualty ward which is usually filled by accident victims is now stretched with ‘Bobi Wine protest’ victims.

A nurse at the Mulago hospital who preferred anonymity told NBS TV that most of the patients in the ward are nursing wounds from two days of protests in and around Kampala.

The medics in the ward visibily struggled to attend to patients with some being rushed to theatre for emergency operations.

State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Kaducu revealed to journalists that Mulago alone, was attending to 68 victims.

“Out of the 68 people, 48 were injured by bullets while 20 were teargassed,” Dr. Kaducu said

Dr Kaducu noted that Mulago continued to receive more cases Thursday, as protests continued into the second day.

“There are some in Mengo hospital that were referred here, they are not more than 5. Rubaga has at least 5 people of which 1 person has died. Naguru had about 14 by Thursday morning,” Dr Kaducu said.

Dr. Kaducu said that she will now table a report to Prime Minister’s Office to forge a way forward.

Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi visited Mulago Hospital and handed out cash envelopes to the victims saying that the money is meant to help them through recovery.