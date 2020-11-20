National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been granted bail by the Iganga Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Kyagulanyi who appeared before Iganga Chief Magistrate, Jessica Chemeri on Friday was granted a shs1m non cash bail and ordered to report to court on December 18th.

The singer cum politician was also cautioned to adhere to set guidelines by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission to avoid the spread of COviD-19.

“The accused has fulfilled all the bail conditions and I hereby grant him shs1 million bail. Since he’s a presidential candidate, the accused is hereby directed to adhere to all the electoral commission guidelines. His campaign meetings should have strictly 200 people, all wearing facemasks and observing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the ruling read.

