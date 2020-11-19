South Africa’s leader Cyril Ramaphosa says the escape of a Malawian preacher and his wife from the country has been “very concerning” and promised to take action after getting a detailed report.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of money laundering and fraud in South Africa.

They fled the country last week and turned themselves in to police in their home country on Wednesday after South Africa issued a warrant of arrest against them.

Mr Ramaphosa told a local TV station that the escape should “never have happened the way it did”.

“We are going to take action that’s for sure,” the president said when asked if heads will roll.

Some reports say that the self-declared “prophet” and his wife were smuggled out last week by a sophisticated syndicate which specialises in taking stolen cars from South Africa to Malawi.

There have also been suggestions in the South African press that he was smuggled out in Malawi’s presidential jet. Both governments denied the claims.

