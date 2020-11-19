Plans are underway by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) to construct headquarters for the nine Muslim regions, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has revealed.

The nine Muslim regions are Kampala, West Buganda, East Buganda, Eastern, Busoga, Northern, West Nile, Bunyoro-Tooro and Ankole-Kigezi.

According to the Mufti, each of the regional headquarters will comprise spacious mosque, administration block, residence for the Kadhis and staff, a health centre III, a vocational skilling centre and a model farm.

He disclosed this at the end of the three-day Eastern Muslim Conference held at Nkoma Secondary School in Mbale City.

Mubaje explained that the purpose of setting up regional administration units was to fix gaps between the UMSC headquarters and its lower structures.

He however, noted with concern that some district Kadhis driven by selfish motives have decided to undermine the regional offices on flimsy grounds to the extent of impeaching the regional Kadhis yet the powers lie in the Office of the Mufti and Majlis Ulaama also known as College of Sheikhs.

He said such moves are counterproductive and unwelcome.

Mubaje recounted living his dream of seeing Muslims united despite the fact that the journey hasn’t been easy.

“Thanks to almighty Allah that this has been achieved,” he said.

He used the occasion to thank President Museveni for extending logistical support towards his administration and reminded him to fulfil his other pledges such as the renovation of the national Mosque at Old Kampala among others.

On the ongoing campaigns, he advised Muslims to elect leaders whose manifestos promote unity, peace, tolerance and are willing to work with Muslims.