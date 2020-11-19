At least 10 million people in Africa, Ugandans inclusive are set to be screened for heart related conditions as part of the Healthy Heart Africa Program, experts have said.

The Healthy Heart Africa Program aimed at slowing down ailments related to heart conditions was on Wednesday launched in Uganda

The program supported by AstraZeneca will be in joint delivery with the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau.

“We are pleased to be entering this strong partnership with AstraZeneca. We are sure this will assist us in delivering the targets against Non Communicable Diseases,”Dr.Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health said during the launch at Protea Hotel in Kampala.

The program is being supported by AstraZeneca, an international healthcare service provider.

According to Dr. Allan Mackenzie the Program Head for AstraZeneca , the model in Uganda will consider the country’s demographic population with more than half of the country’s population under the age of 18 year.

He noted that early screening and diagnosis of ailments such as hypertension can reduce the burden including death.

The program to be jointly delivered by the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau will also be aimed at slowing down the net effects of hypertension and diabetes on communities.

“This is a milestone in our effort to ensure a more healthy and productive population by screening millions of such non communicable diseases,” said Dr. Tonny Tumweisgye, the Executive Director at the Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau.