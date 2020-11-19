National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has said that the party will not relent on its mission to spread the gospel of change, even as their presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine remains in detention.

Kyagulanyi is being held at Nalufenya Police Station.

Speaking to Nile Post in a phone interview, Ssenyonyi said that NUP leadership and Kyagulanyi’s family were denied access to him.

“We came here and tried to access him (Kyagulanyi), but they have still denied us access to him. They also denied him access to his family,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi, however, noted that the NUP will not relent in their campaigns.

“Kyagulanyi’s arrest is deliberate. We will begin from where we stopped as soon as he is released,” Ssenyonyi said.

He defended the crowds Kyagulanyi’s appearances attract, “The people come out to wave at him because they are hungry for change.”

In an interview with NBS TV on Thursday, Ssenyonyi said that the arrest has nothing to do with the spread of COVID-19 because NRM candidates continue to gather and no effort has been made to stop them.

“They intend to break our resolve, but acts of brutality only strengthen our resolve, and this change is going happen peacefully,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi added Ugandans to continue asking for their freedom, even under the intimidation of security officers.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Kyagulanyi was arrested for violating Electoral Commission guidelines on COVID-19.