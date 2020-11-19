Independent 2021 presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe has criticized government acts of brutality against citizens.

Kalembe said that for the country to steer forward, Ugandans must have trust in their leaders and this can only happen if the government handles the people lawfully.

Kalembe made these remarks while commenting on Wednesday riots and unrest following the arrest of presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

“This government should know that to be a leader; you are like a parent. Today I saw gruesome pictures of a woman who was shot to death. Is that what it takes to stay in power?” Kalembe asked.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, at least 3 people were shot dead and several others were left nursing wounds as police ganged down on protesters who were demanding for the release of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Kyagulanyi, who was arrested for defying the Electoral Commission guidelines on election campaigns amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kalembe, the protests meant that Ugandans have absolutely no trust in government, which is a ticking time bomb that the country should avoid.

“The people of Uganda have shown that they do not have trust in the system. I think the Government has gone wrong,” Kalembe added.

On her side, Kalembe said she is doing everything possible to maintain the Electoral Commission guidelines by encouraging her supporters to keep social distancing and wear masks every time they step out.

Kalembe is the only female in the eleven – candidates that are vying for Uganda’s presidency, 2021 – 2026.

The presidential elections are slated for January 14, 2021.