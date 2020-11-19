Opposition 2021 presidential candidates Maj Gen. Mugisha Muntu and Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde have suspended their presidential campaigns until the release of National Unity Platform’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Both Kyagulanyi and Amuriat were arrested separately on Wednesday during their presidential campaigns in Luuka District and Gulu respectively.

In a statement issued on his verified social media accounts, Muntu condemned the arrests and announced that he had suspended his campaigns until the two candidates are released.

“We have decided to pause our presidential campaign activities until our colleagues, Hon. Kyagulanyi and Hon. Patrick Amuriat Oboi are released and their freedom to campaign guaranteed. We call upon the government to recognize that this isn’t business as usual. The future of the country depends a lot on how you handle this season,” MUntu announced.

Lt. Gen. Tumukunde also released a statement saying that he will pause his campaigns immediately in solidarity with Kyagulanyi and Amuriat.

Tumukunde said that he is in talks with other “change forces” to determine the next course of action.

“We are in consultations with fellow leaders of all change forces to determine the best course of action and restore sanity in our country. As promised for in the Constitution, all candidates have the right to be seen, the right to be heard, and the right to express their vision for the country in a free and fair election,” Tumukunde said in a statement.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, both Kyagulanyi and Amuriat were arrested for involving in acts that were likely to spread COVID-19 as they insisted on going against the guidelines of the Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Commission guidelines on the 2021 general election require candidates to have not more than 200 people on their campaigns due to COVID-19.