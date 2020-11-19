MultiChoice Uganda yesterday launched a Festive Season offer for customers who purchase DStv or GOtv to access their favourite TV content.

World over, the December holiday is one that is sought after by many individuals as friends and families are united for the joyous celebration, with the key highlight being the Christmas season, and close of the year in anticipation of a new year.

The offer therefore seeks to redefine entertainment during the festive season and will run from 16th of November until 16th of January 2021.

Commenting on the festive campaign by MultiChoice Uganda, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda said the festive holiday is one that is akin to sharing, caring, giving and celebrating.

“As MultiChoice, we are doing the same for our new customers who will be required to purchase a bundle package of DStv or GOtv set and hardware at a special price offer,” Kizza said.

Customers will access a full DStv Kit, installation and one month to DStv Access at a fee of Shs 159,000 while those on GOtv Max, will get a Pizza Decoder and one month of GOtv Max at Shs 89,000 subscription.

Patricia Kiconco, the Head of Customer Experience and Care Operations at MultiChoice Uganda noted that MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Uganda.

“We have just launched the Timeless Dizi channel, a pop up movie channel (111), and will also be brining you TV47 from Kenya. The pop up movie channel will focus on some of the best movies we have shown on tv so far,” Kiconco said.