Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana has been remanded to Kitalya prison until November 23 for undermining Electoral Commission guidelines on election campaigns amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ssewanyana was remanded by Magistrate Jude Okumu of the Magistrates Court at Makindye.

According to the prosecution, Ssewanyana and others who are still at large staged a campaign rally at Mulungu Landing Site in Munyonyo on November 15, 2020 which had more than the mandated 200 people.

Ssewanyana denied the charges and said they are trumped up by his political enemies who want to decampaign him in Makindye West.

“These charges are trumped up. It is purely political and not about the spread of COVID-19,” Ssewanyana said.

Ssewanyana also noted that police brought him to court later than the scheduled time, to deliberately deny him bail.

Court will listen to Ssewanyana’s bail application on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Ssewanyana is the National Unity Platform flag bearer for Makindye West in the 2021 general election.