Makerere University has suspended this week’s examinations as tension continues to grow in Kampala and various areas around the country.

A statement from the Makerere University Academic Registrar Alfred Maskiye Namaoh said that exams that were slated for Friday and Saturday are postponed and a new date will be announced.

“All students and other stakeholders are informed that examinations scheduled for Friday 20th November & Saturday 21st November have been postponed. New dates for the conduct of the postponed examinations will be communicated later.

Any inconveniences caused are highly regretted,” the registrar said in a statement.

Students of final year programmes at Makerere University resumed school last month and were currently doing their exams.

Several areas in Kampala and beyond have for two days now experienced ugly scenes as police and the army battled rioters who are demanding for the release of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday in Luuka district.