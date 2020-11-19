President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate has started his two day campaign trail in the Karamoja region as he canvasses votes ahead of the 2021 general election.

On Wednesday, Museveni was escorted by the First Lady, Janet Museveni as he met NRM leaders from Amudat, Napak, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Nakapiripirit at Moroto Boma grounds.

Speaking at the meeting, the Pian County MP, Remegio Acia told Museveni that there are still some issues that need to be addressed in Karamoja region in the forthcoming term.

“We want Karamoja to be counted as a region of its own and not as part of northern Uganda. Consequently, we should also have a minister as is the case with Northern Uganda,”Acia said on Wednesday.

He said that whereas 90% of the promises made to them have been fulfilled, some like tarmacking of the Moroto-Kabong- Kitgum road, Kotido- Abim-Amuria- Soroti road and the road that connects Nakapiriprit to the border with Kenya need to be addressed.

Cattle compensation

The Pian County legislator from Nakapiripirit district said the issue of compensation for the cattle lost by Karamajong to cattle rustlers, especially the Pokot from Kenya has not yet been handled.

“We already have all the data waiting for the Attorney General to come and do the verification of the same,”Acia said.

The legislator also highlighted the State House scholarships that used to benefit Karamajong children but have since been suspended.

He noted that many of their children were able to get educated courtesy of the scholarships but noted since the suspension, many are toiling to raise school fees to educate their children.

“We ask that the scholarships are reinstated by State House to benefit our communities who can’t afford to educate children up to university.”

Addressing the NRM leaders, Museveni said government can now do everything it wants with proper budgeting.

“The money is there and we are getting more of it but what we must do is distributing it fairly. If we do that, there is nothing we can’t do,”Museveni said.

Wise decisions made

The President said because government made wise decisions after taking power, they are able to do a lot of things that would ordinarily not be possible.

“This NRM government moved away from emphasizing identity to interests of people because they are similar. By the time we left the bush, we came with this ideology and introduced it to Ugandans who seemed to like it. That is how we formed the Resistance Councils throughout the country. When it came to elections, which is how we were able to win with majority.”

“We were also able to form a strong army unlike in the past when it was very difficult. We then were able to get peace. The foreigners have helped us solve the problem of jobs , shortages of goods and taxes. By taking this clever way of attracting the private sector, we have been able to solve the big problems,” he said.

He however asked the NRM leaders to be priests and preach this gospel to the party supporters.

Karamoja region is one those areas that have always overwhelmingly voted for President Museveni and his ruling NRM party.