Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has paused his campaigns for the Kampala Lord Mayor citing the arrest of fellow artiste Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

Chameleone who was denied the flag by Bobi’s National Unity Platform chose to continue the race with Erias Lukwago but as an independent candidate.

However, following the arrest of Bobi Wine in Luuka yesterday and consequent detention, Chameleone claims he will not proceed with campaigns.

We have suspended our Lord Mayoral Campaigns in solidarity with our Presidential candidate. The election is a very delicate moment; it defines our history. Our generation must not take election mismanagement lightly. Everyone must stand for Hon Kyagulanyi and all paining Ugandans’ rights for the future of this country. We call for freedom and release of Hon Kyagulanyi.,” he said.

Chameloene joins competitor Erias Lukwago who has also since announced a suspension of his campaign programs.