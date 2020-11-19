The First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni has rallied Karamoja region to support the ruling NRM party to continue with the development journey they started.

Speaking during a meeting for NRM leaders from the districts of Amudat, Napak, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Nakapiripirit in Karamoja region at Moroto Boma grounds where he joined the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s campaign trail, Mrs. Museveni said a lot has been achieved and that they ought to protect it by voting for the incumbent.

“Government programs have changed the society of Karamoja, the families and how they live. This speaks volumes as everything in Karamoja has changed. Thank you for refusing to be destructed by those who come with other messages. Resist those destructive messages,” Mrs. Museveni told the NRM leaders.

Janet Museveni who served as minister for Karamoja for five years between 2011 and 2016 explained that she is happy to see that a lot has changed in the region that had for a long time been ignored.

“There was a time this place was sand but it now speaks volumes. It is always wonderful to return to Karamoja. It is a pleasure to be here and it is always a home coming,” she said.

The First Lady however urged the people of Karamoja to repay the ruling NRM government for the development it has caused in the region by voting for it in the forthcoming general election.

“We need to thank the government of NRM for what it has done. We need to show that the NRM government is the engine to lead Karamoja into further development. You need to give NRM the backing for a chance to continue transforming.”