The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat is stuck in Gulu district after he was released from Gulu Police Station.

Amuriat has been engaged in cat-and-mouse game with police since last week when he started looking for votes ahead of 2021 general election.

Police in Kitgum district on Tuesday blocked and arrested Amuriat for trying to forcefully enter the town while NRM’s Yoweri Museveni was there

Similarly on Wednesday, Amuriat was again arrested by police in Gulu city before his planned rally as he drummed up support.

Police accused him of violating Electoral commission guidelines by holding a procession, an act likely to spread Covid-19.

However, he was released without recording a statement after the Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ocan, stood surety for him.

Upon his release, Amuriat accused police of unfairness.

“They had wanted me to record a statement which I rejected. I was prepared to spend a night in detention. The RPC exercised his sixth sense and released me unconditionally,”he said.

Aswa Regional Police Commander, Ezekiel Emitu, confirmed Amuriat had been released on bail.

“He declined to record a statement but we have released him on bond, “Emitu confirmed.

Amuriat, who is today slated to be in Nwoya and Amuru districts awaits the communication from the headquarters offices in Najjanankumbi on what to do next.

Roland Mugume, the regional campaigns manager told journalists that they cannot go ahead with campaigns this morning until the leadership comes up with a decision.

To harmonise his campaign schedule, the leadership of the party this morning called for an emergency meeting to find immediate course of action.