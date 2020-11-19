President Yoweri Museveni called on the people of Karamoja to elect leaders who have the people’s interests at heart and are able to equally distribute resources for priority government programs and are incorruptible.

“If we do that the sky is the limit,” he emphasized.

Museveni who is also the NRM Presidential Flagbearer in the forthcoming Presidential elections said NRM has always emphasized the interests of the people as opposed to their identity that is why it was able to build a strong army as well as create unity in the politics of the country leading to the restoration of peace in Uganda.

“We believed in the interest of the people that is why we were able to build a strong army and also create unity in politics that brought peace that has attracted very many investors,” he said.

The NRM Presidential flag bearer, accompanied by his wife and Minister of Education and Sports Mrs. Janet Kataha Museveni, was today holding a scientific campaign meeting for the districts of Amudat, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, and Napak in Karamoja sub-region at Boma Grounds in Moroto Municipality.

The meeting was attended by NRM Flag bearers at Parliament, LCV, the incumbents, incase the lost in the primaries, NRM executives at the District and Municipal level, NRM league chairpersons at District and Municipal level, Youth, Women, the Elderly, and PWD council chairpersons at district level and NRM sub-county Chairpersons.

Museveni said that the prevailing peace attracted many investors who are now helping in paying taxes that are used for developing the country. He cited the construction of the road from Soroti to Karamoja that was constructed using Ugandan funds derived from taxes.

He told the delegates at the meeting that the remaining challenge is that of converting a good number of wanainchi who are still stuck in subsistence farming to modern commercial and ‘calculated’ agriculture.

He said that other challenges like that of water, stealing of human drugs, and improving the murram road system in the region will be addressed.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports who is also the former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Janet Kataha Museveni called on the people of Karamoja to ignore retrogressive forces who approach them and try to divert them from the real issues of development.

Janet Museveni urged them to overwhelmingly support NRM in-order to transform the nation.

“Thank you for refusing to be diverted with messages of destruction,” she said.

The President will tomorrow head to Kotido district on his three-day campaign program in the region.