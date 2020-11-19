Security has been heavily deployed on various roads in urban towns today as riots following the arrest of Robert Kyagulany aka Bobi Wine entered the second day.

In some towns near Kampala such as Bwaise and Namugongo, security has been forced to fire live bullets and teargas to disperse rioters who continue to demonstrate against what they call unfairness in the implementation of the electoral process as the country gears up for the 2021 general election.

Riots first ensued on Wednesday in various parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine in Luuka District.

Police fired teargas and live bullets to control the rioters crowds, leaving at least 3 people dead and several injured in the chaos.

In Kiboga, riots went through the wee hours of the night as supporters of Kyagulanyi burnt tires and mounted roadblocks, to deny access to traffic.

In downtown Kampala, security has been forced to fire bullets on Thursday morning to keep the crowds under control.

Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola said in a statement on Wednesday, that police had intensified operations in making sure that the Electoral Commission’s guidelines for the campaigns are followed.

“We have disseminated our comprehensive policing plan to all territorial commanders for them to implement without fear or favour,” Ochola said in a statement.

The Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines on election campaigns restricted all contesting candidates at all levels to only 200 people per campaign session, yet Kyagulanyi has since the start of the campaigning season attracted mammoth crowds on his campaigns.