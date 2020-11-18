Police in Kitgum district yesterday blocked and arrested the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat for trying to forcefully enter the town.

Amuriat had been scheduled to be in Kitgum and Lamwo respectively but his programme clashed with that of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni who was also supposed to be in Kitgum district.

To avoid possible collision, police wanted Amuriat to go to Lamwo where he was to hold the second rally but he declined.

Amuriat was intercepted at Matidi Sub County and later arrested.

He was briefly held in a police car however, following negotiations between his team and security led by the Aswa River region Police Commander, Ezekiel Emitu, he was released.

Disagreement later ensued between the the FDC national field coordinator and the officers who were insisting that Amuriat should go and conduct his campaign in another area.

The Aswa region police spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema said the decision to take Amuriat to Lamwo was made in the interest of avoiding a possible clash between NRM and FDC supporters.

Speaking to the locals Kuna central village residents in Kitgum district, Amuriat said police behaviour shows that Uganda is dead and needs resurrection with immediate effect.

“I come here to work with you and revive our country. Mr Museveni has been misruling us for 35 years now. The people of Acholi are becoming poorer contrary to the situation before Museveni assumed power,” Amuriat said.

The acting spokesperson of electoral commission, Paul Bukenya acknowledged that incident adding that commission had already harmonised and reserved the date for the ruling party.

Amuriat was expected to hold more rallies in Padibe town council and Lokung sub county in Lamwo district yesterday.