The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has yielded to pressure and kicked off the inspection of licensed recruitment labour companies ahead of full reopening.

Recently these companies had resolved to officially close business in the country citing unfair continued closure of their business by government.

The government in June this year announced that it will not engage in job recruitments training and suspended all externalisation of labour due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected cross border movements.

However, on October 15, 2020, officials from the ministry of Gender and Labour said that government was reviewing this current suspension and that they had written to the Ministry of Health to advise on the feasibility of reopening externalisation of labour.

In the letter dated 16th November 2020 addressed to the recruitment companies under their umbrella body Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), officials said they agreed that before setting the date for the reopening of these companies, inspection should be done to analyse some few things.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to request you to inform your members that the inspection exercise will commence on Wednesday,18th November 2020,”the letter reads in parts.

According to officials, the inspection of all the licensed companies and pre departure and training institutions is aimed at assessing the level of compliance to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

They noted that the inspection would also allow consultation with relevant ministry departments and agencies in the externalisation sector on the state of readiness for the smooth reopening.

Officials said the consultation meeting will take place on November 23, 2020.