The Tororo District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Yahaya Were has called upon the general public to work together with the respective district Covid-19 taskforce and government officials in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

These remarks were made during a brief event where Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda handed over new hand-washing jerrycan stations at the Tororo district offices on November 17.

“We have been working as a team to see how we can mitigate the spread of corona virus within Tororo and Uganda at large. As the leadership of Tororo, we have been sensitising our communities, tracing contacts and have even managed to treat some of the cases who have since been cured of this disease. This fight won’t stop now, let us not allow the fire to burn out,” said Were.

As part of its support to the Ministry of Health and in fulfilment of its pledge to fights COVID-19 by improving hand washing and sanitation in public and high risk areas, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda pledged to distribute 5,000 hand-washing jerrycan stations across the country and has stayed true to that commitment.

The 150 hand-washing stations, 10 cartons of soda and 10 cartons of water that the company handed over to Tororo District officials brings the total number of jerrycans distributed so far to 1,750 in different parts of the country including Kampala, Mbarara, Mukono, Buikwe, Kalungu and Tororo Districts.

Tororo Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Okwir Samuel applauded the company for being invested in supporting the community and economic recovery.

“We are grateful to Coca-Cola for always prioritizing the wellbeing of Ugandans in the different communities across the country. This means you love Tororo District, as well as the community. By doing this, you are supporting the community to buy your products. Once they are alive, they can buy,” he noted.

Newton Lee Ogong, Special Events and Promotion Manager, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. said their commitment to the communities they serve knows no boundaries.

“Businesses can only thrive in a healthy environment, thus our investment in the health and safety of our people always takes priority. We are, because of the loyalty and continued support from our customers and we are linked together by similar interests to see our communities thrive and prosper,” he said.

The hand washing stations form part of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s Shs 1.3billion contribution to the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health, which also includes three pick-up trucks, PPEs for health workers, and COVID-19 awareness and sensitisation advertising.