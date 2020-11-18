The Uganda Police has said that National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s campaign rallies were likely to cause the spread of Coronavirus.

Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday morning in Luuka district where he had organised a campaign trail as he seeks to oust President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general election.

Speaking to journalists, AIGP Edward Ochom the director operations said that police has intensified enforcement mechanism on the Electoral Commission guidelines against campaign processions.

Ochom said that despite repeated warnings issued to all candidates, their agents and wider public about the negative impact and health risks of holding unauthorised rallies and processions, police continues to witness acts of defiance and total disregard of the EC guidelines.

“Therefore, those who shall defy these Electoral Commission guidelines with their sinister plans aimed at disrupting the Electoral process will definitely suffer consequences,” Ochom said.

During Kyagulanyi’s arrest, police under the command of Frank Mwesigwa of counter terrorism said that Kyagulanyi had people who were more than 200 at his campaign trail hence forcing them to swing into action.

The NUP presidential candidate was detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja at the time of writing this story.

Meanwhile, several demonstrations ensued in different urban centres around Kampala, Wakiso and Masaka as people took to the streets to protest against Kyagulanyi’s arrest.