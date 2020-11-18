The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested in Luuka district.

According to Kyagulanyi’s campaign team, police officers made their way to Kyagulanyi’s official vehicle and forcefully arrested him while on a campaign trail in Luuka district.

“Police under the command of Mwesigwa Frank of counter terrorism police has violently broken into Hon Kyagulanyi’s car and arrested him at Luuka District headquarter grounds,” NUP sources confirmed.

Kyagulanyi’s arrest was streamed live on Facebook by his social media handlers.

Police on Tuesday announced tougher enforcement of the political campaigns, and threatened to arrest any candidate who will divert from the availed Electoral Commission guidelines on campaigns.

In a statement from the Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola, police on Wednesday dispatched specialists and quick reactions teams to identify ring leaders and principals of violators of COVID-19 guidelines for apprehension in the face of crime.

“We have disseminated our comprehensive policing plan to all territorial commanders for them to implement without fear or favor,” Ochola said in a statement.

The Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines on election campaigns restricted all contesting candidates at all levels to only 200 people per campaign session, but Kyagulanyi has since the start of the campaigning season attracted mammoth crowds on his campaigns.

Kyagulanyi campaign stops

Kyagulanyi was slated to hold campaigns in Luuka, Buyende and Kamuli today. It is unclear if these campaigns will be able to proceed without Kyagulanyi.

Police is yet to comment on the arrest of Kyagulanyi or reveal where he is being held.