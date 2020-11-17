As various presidential candidates traverse the country trying to woo voters, some camps have instituted measures to enforce discipline in the heightened political environment and to keep Covid-19 at bay.

President Museveni recently said that he would not hold mass rallies because he did not want “people to die from Covid-19. He has restricted himself to small gatherings of local NRM leaders.

However another tough measure has been put in place and it will affect many people. Sex and alcohol have been banned amongst those moving with the NRM candidate.

The ban on the two activities, sources said, is aimed at maintaining focus and safeguarding members from Covid-19. It is feared that alcoholism and sexual activity could fuel the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the most affected members are security officers and members of the mobilisation team of President Museveni. Journalists aka rumour mongers have been affected by the measures that we are told are being enforced by the Special Forces Command.

Ever since the Covid-19 was confirmed in the country, President Museveni has been outspoken about following the guidelines and SOPs to prevent its spread.