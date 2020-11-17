By Samuel Muhimba

As the COVID-19 impact continues to bite hard especially the transportation business, motor cycle ride-hailing app, Safe Boda has halted its operations in Kenya after two years of business.

Founded in Uganda in 2015, later expanding branches to Kenya and Nigeria, the Safe Boda has grown into one of the fastest growing forms of transport in Africa with the app having over 1 million downloads.

However, the company says that the Covid impact has made it hard to sustainably operate in Kenya forcing it to take pause in its operations.

“SafeBoda has made a very difficult decision to pause Rides & Send services from the 27th of November 2020. While Nairobi is seeing some economic recovery from Covid-19, Boda transportation has been hit hard. This has meant our business cannot sustainably operate in this environment and unfortunately, the timeline for a full recovery is not certain”- Safe Boda said in a statement.

The boda company has described the decision as a ‘hard one’ considering it will negatively impact its community of Boda Boda drivers.

“Our community is at the core of what we do at SafeBoda In Nairobi, we set out to professionalize and improve the Boda industry, building a community of over 4,000 SafeBodas that followed road safety rules, helmet wearing and gave great customer service. Over the past two years, our customers enjoyed the SafeBoda service and completed millions of rides in Nairobi”

Safe Boda says for the period leading up to the 27th of November, they will be promoting their SafeBoda drivers adding that this will be a chance for customers to use their remaining wallet balances to take rides or send packages.

“SafeBoda will continue to grow in Uganda and Nigeria and will continue to be dedicated to empowering its communities to thrive”.