Steven Kibumba

Supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Bugiri were left disappointed after police blocked his rally yesterday.

Hundreds of supporters of Kyagulanyi who had turned up were left disappointed after police dispersed them saying it had already clocked 6.30 PM. Campaigns are supposed to stop at 6.00 PM.

Kyagulanyi had earlier addressed campaign rallies in Mayuge and Iganga before proceeding to Bugiri.

The angry supporters started hurling insults at police that had been deployed at the campaign venue prompting them to fire live bullets and tear gas at the supporters.

According to Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, their candidate Kyagulanyi arrived late because he was ordered to use a long route after his rally in Iganga.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa said they were seeking alternative ways of addressing the crowds through the media.

Basalirwa said they would have been in position to arrive earlier if police had allowed Kyagulanyi’s convoy to use the main Iganga to Bugiri highway.

Zaake said this was a plot by the ruling NRM government to deny Kyagulanyi a chance to speak to his supporters in Bugiri after realising that he had massive support in the district.

“Its here that government realised that Kyagulanyi was powerful that’s why they have denied him chance to speak”he said.

He said the massive deployment of police and local defence unit personnel at the campaign venue was simply a plan to scare away people from turning up to listen to their candidate.

Supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi had earlier been blocked by police from accessing the campaign venue but had forcefully entered.

Waiswa Dennis one of Kyagulanyi’s supporters expressed disappointment over the move by police to block him from addressing his supporters.

“I travelled ten kilometres to reach here just to come and listen to my favourite candidate but am now disappointed that he has at last been been blocked”he said