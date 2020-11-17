Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko, has urged all the members of the opposition to rally behind the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

Nsereko said that it is only logical for opposition members to unite and back Kyagulanyi who he says is clearly leading the race to end President Yoweri Museveni’s 35 year old regime.

Nsereko made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday.

“The reality is that the leading champion for change is Robert Kyagulanyi. If only we (opposition) would unite and rally behind him, we would be a stronger force,”

Nsereko’s comments come just hours after Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde had also revealed that he will support the NUP principal in the 2021 presidential race come January.

Mbidde told a gathering in Masaka that his DP president and also presidential candidate, Norbert Mao, had granted him permission to support Kyagulanyi.

The same was publicly said by DP National treasurer Mary Babirye Kabanda.

According to Nsereko, the opposition has a chance to unite under Kyagulanyi even after the presidential nominations if the candidates’ mission is really to oust incumbent Museveni.

“We can only be stronger if we unite. We can not simply wish it away that Kyagulanyi is leading. Let us get behind him,” Nsereko added.

Nsereko said that the NRM chairperson and incumbent President Museveni had the chance to extend the elections due to Covid-19 but did not.

Nsereko said that if the President really wants to crack the whip, let him start by arresting musician Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool who is campaigning for him.

“Force will not work. You can only persuade people not to join processions. Harassing Kyagulanyi’s supporters is pathetic. When crowds see their darling, they will automatically come,” Nsereko said.