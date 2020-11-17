The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate,Patrick Amuriat,has said that poor roads have greatly affected his campaign programmes in Acholi and Lango sub regions.

Amuriat comments came shortly after he discovered that many roads in Kole, Apac, Dokolo and Kwania districts were impassable with very deep potholes that were filled with water.

A number of FDC vehicles also got stuck in the potholes that welcomed them in those areas, something that delayed Amuriat’s campaign meetings since some cars on his convoy could spend about 2 hours to cross from one village to another.

Residents of Lango region where Amuriat has been combing for votes outlined a list of challenges that are keeping them in dire poverty.

Speaking to his supporters, Amuriat recounted the challenges he encountered on the way to different villages due to poor infrastructure.

He noted that his strategy of traveling village per village is aimed at reaching out to all the locals so that his message can sink deep into the population.

Amuriat said that his government will ensure income at household levels to help people recover from the effects of Covid-19.

He said he will employ at least one million youths across the country in his first year in government, pay soldiers Shs 1.2 million per month and provide women business groups with capital for their business.

He further reiterated his promise of compensating the residents who lost livestock during the insurgency.

“For many years now, Mr Museveni has told lies about compensation of cattle lost in Lango. The other day, he allocated Shs50b, that is only enough to compensate one sub-country in Lango,”he said.

Amuriat is expected to be in Kitgum today but his programme clashes with that of the incumbent Yoweri Museveni of National Resistance Movement (NRM).

According to the campaign programme of the Electoral Commission (EC), both Museveni and Amuriat are supposed to be in Kitgum on today.

NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba told the media over the weekend that she had already notified the EC .

“It is true on November 17th our candidate is supposed to be in Kitgum but at the same time, Amuriat is supposed to be in Kitgum and Lamwo. I made phone calls [to the EC],”she said.

Lumumba, however, hastened to add that since they were the first to submit their campaign programme to the EC for harmonisation, they should be let to proceed with their campaigns.