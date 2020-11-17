By Samuel Muhimba

State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) has arrested city pastor Sirajje Ssemanda of Revival Ministries Church, Bombo on charges of defrauding over 400 private school owners and thousands of parents of vulnerable children, over Uganda Shillings 4 billion.

Pastor Ssemanda allegedly defrauded the victims with promises of getting them scholarships, trips abroad and connecting them to high income generating projects in Operation Wealth Creation (OWC). He is also said to have connived with other two others (names withheld) who together allegedly promised to connect the victims to President Yoweri Museveni.

It is also alleged that in July 2017, the accused who claimed to be well connected to President Museveni and Salim Saleh, through a scam trip dubbed ‘Israel Trip’ solicited money ranging between Shs500,000 and Shs1,500,000 from each of the victims on promises they would go for the said trip.

On realization that the promises weren’t maturing, the victims petitioned Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the State House Anti Corruption Unit Head accusing Pastor Ssemanda and the co-accused of fraud.

According to Nakalema, Ssemanda was tracked and netted at Mutukula border with Tanzania as he was trying to flee the country.

“Sirajje Ssemanda a lead pastor at Revival Ministries Church, Bombo has been arrested along the Mutukula boarder as he tried to escape to Tanzania for allegedly defrauding over 400 private school owners and thousands of parents of vulnerable children.” – SHACU in a tweet confirmed the arrest.

However, SHACU hasn’t confirmed if the co-accused have been arrested yet.