The police officer-in-charge of Namanve Industrial Park, Darlington Eiru over the weekend helped a woman deliver.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Eiru, came in to help immediately after the mother got health complications prompting her to call police to seeking transport that can take her to the health centre.

“The officer responded but couldn’t transport her after she showed signs that she was about to deliver.The officer pulled out his gloves and attended to her until she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy,”said Onyango in a statement.

The lady and the baby were rushed to a nearby clinic where they are being taken care of. n Onyango said the mother and child are in health good condition.